Con Artists Take Advantage of Western Union Settlement

If you were a victim of a scam between January 1, 2004, and January 19, 2017, and used Western Union’s money transfer system, you are able to file a claim to get your money back.

However, scammers are now trying to take advantage of this settlement to scam you again! They will send an official-looking email about the Western Union settlement and ask you for information about your transaction, along with your name and address. The thing to know is that you cannot apply for a refund by email. These emails are scams. Do not respond and do not give any information.

Better Business Bureau offers tips on how to submit a claim:

Go to ftc.com/WUfor more information and to file your claim. The deadline is May 31, 2018.

Only the amount you transferred via Western Union is eligible for a refund. Other expenses like Western Union fees, other losses, or transfers sent through other businesses are not eligible for a refund.

If you sent money to a scammer via Western Union and don’t have paperwork related to the transfer you may still be eligible for a payment.

If you have already applied for a refund and you get an email about it, call Gilardi & Co., the claims administrator, at 1-844-319-2124.

If you have not yet applied for a refund and get an email asking you to apply for one by responding to the email, please tell the FTC.

