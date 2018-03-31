Bring the family and meet characters from an all-time favorite at the Randolph School’s ‘Wizard of Oz Character Pancake Supper’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Randolph School is putting on an all-time favorite: "The Wizard of Oz." In addition to seeing the play, you can get special access and meet some of the characters.

If you've ever wanted to meet Dorothy, the Scarecrow, Cowardly Lion or the Wicked Witch of the West, you finally have the chance! The Randolph School is inviting the community to come celebrate their upcoming production by attending a 'Wizard of Oz Character Pancake Supper.'

Costumed characters from the show will be in attendance, and there will be games and photo booth opportunities. The supper will take place in the Nichols Academic Building - Commons - 2 on April 6 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $10 and you can buy tickets on the Randolph School's website.

The musical performances are April 13 at 7:30 p.m., April 14 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and April 15 at 2:00 p.m. Tickets for the show are available here.