× Bob Jones High School’s math team hosts annual Math-A-Palooza event with help from NASA

MADISON, Ala. – What better way to spend a Saturday morning than learning math?

Bob Jones’ math team hosted their fifth annual Math-A-Palooza Saturday. Dozens of students from area schools gathered to take part in competitions and hands-on activities all centered on math.

“I think math is in everything we do. It’s fundamental. At least the understanding of what to do in a problem when you have something you haven’t seen before,” said event organizer Shantanu Kadam.

After the competition test, students took part in a day of applied math through several activities.

“Some people are visual. Some people like to cut out earth and attach strings and draw globes, things like that,” said Kadam.

This year’s theme was space, so naturally, the students had a little help from NASA.

“We’re very excited to inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers and mathematicians. And trying to get them involved in the research that we do here at NASA, but also in general science, engineering and math as well,” said Debra Needham of NASA.

Not only did students get a chance to work on their math skills, they also were able to explore potential career opportunities.

“Helping to foster other individuals and their interests in mathematics and help them make memories,” said Kadam. “That’s one thing that makes it personally satisfying for each and every one of us.”