Search underway for missing pilot in Etowah County

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. — The search continues for a pilot in Etowah County after a private plane went missing Wednesday, according to authorities.

The Etowah County Sheriff’s Office says the plane, which departed from the North Alabama Regional Airport in Gadsden, was bound for New Orleans.

Contact with the plane was lost shortly after takeoff. A missing person report was filed Wednesday evening for the pilot. Authorities say they will not release his name until his location and condition are known.

Crews started the search Thursday, but because of weather conditions, the search was delayed. Efforts resumed Friday morning with air and ground teams.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call Civil Air Patrol 1st Lt Cindy Collette at 205-305-0429 or the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office at 256-546-2825.