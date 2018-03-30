Look at native wild flowers to bring some color into your garden

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

If you have a shaded or semi-shaded garden and you're looking to add some perennial color, consider bringing in some native wild flowers. Here are a few varieties to look at:

Bleeding Heart: This wild flower comes with red or white heart-shaped flowers and loves the shade. It's early to bloom and will go dormant in the summer, but it will come back again next spring with more blooms.

Celandine Poppy: Celandine poppy boasts a yellow flower and blooms in early summer. It's great for borders around your garden and is very winter hearty.

Blue Woodland Phlox: This is a fragrant flower that can grow in shade or partial shade.

Wild Pinks: Wild Pinks will grow in full sun and has a late spring flower. It's a great substitute for dianthus in your garden.

Some may think that getting wild flowers is as easy as finding someoin the wild, pulling them up, and replanting in their garde, but unfortunately this method may not work. Wild flowers don't often transplant well by digging them up, so be sure to prepare their planting bed with plenty of organic soil to mimic their natural habitat. And remember that even though they have a shorter bloom cycle, wild flowers are great for attracting pollinators like bees, hummingbirds, and butterflies.

