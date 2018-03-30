Kerryon Johnson weighs in on Auburn running back battle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AUBURN, Ala. (AL.com)- Auburn's running back competition won't be settled by the end of spring, but offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey hopes to have the field narrowed down entering the summer.

While five players are battling for the starting job as Auburn aims to replace Kerryon Johnson and Kamryn Pettway, that number will be pared down considerably after A-Day.

"I think you are going to try to have at least two or three guys who have maybe separated themselves," Lindsey said. "You would like to have a one or two and all of that. I don't know if we get to that. We might, but I think, at least, when you are trying to rep five or six guys you would like for at least some separation in there and try to get your top three guys. I think that is probably what we will aim for."

