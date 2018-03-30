Keeping hope alive going into Easter weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - It's only 3 months into 2018 and the Rocket City has already experienced a lot of heartaches. There have been several families who have lost loved ones to gun violence this year.

With it being Easter weekend and Good Friday many people will be going into the holiday without loved ones.

"In this day and time we live in, especially what's been going on in the turmoils in the city of Huntsville as well as around the country. People need to know there's hope and the hope we can have is in Christ Jesus," Pentecostal Lighthouse Church Associate Pastor Michael Shaw explained.

Hope can be a feeling some people lose when something bad happens to them. In recent months, several Huntsville families have experienced heartache. Some have lost loved ones as young as 3-years-old.

"We want to comfort you, hold you in this time of loss. Some of our members have lost people at this time, but we will let you know we are here for you. Don't give up hope, because the church is here for you," Shaw said.

Shaw can't explain why bad things happen, sometimes there are just no answers. "What it does sometimes, is bring the community together and let them know we need to help somebody else out," Shaw explained.

Now more than ever Shaw said the community needs to come together. "In this and day we as a community must come together as a whole in the city of Huntsville and show some love and comfort"

If you would like to join Pentecostal Lighthouse Church for their Easter service it's happening at 11.

They are located at 6107 Blue Spring Rd NW, Huntsville, AL 35810.