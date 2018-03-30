× Huntsville church puts a different spin on their Good Friday service

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As several area churches are getting ready for one of their busiest times of the year, one local church is putting a different spin on their annual service.

Good Friday is a Christian holiday commemorating the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. While most places of worship plan to host services, Huntsville Church of Christ will be performing a play.

“As we got into looking at some other opportunities, one of our members of the church said, ‘Hey, I came across this script for the Messiah Inquest.’ So we read through and thought this would be a great opportunity to tell the Easter story a little different, the resurrection story of Jesus,” explained Minister John Lancaster.

Minister Lancaster says the gospel message of Jesus Christ won’t change. They just wanted to put a twist on how the information is presented.

“I think we have a more dynamic cast this year, the people are really excited about it,” said Director Lillian Cooke.

Cooke says the play is set in a modern-day courtroom and it’s a trial on whether or not Jesus was the Messiah.

“We call witnesses who interacted with him in his last few days on Earth and we have a prosecuting attorney and a defense attorney,” explained Cooke.

This year, the church is changing things up even more by having the audience play the jury. They will ultimately decide the outcome.

Lancaster hopes people leave the event with a little more knowledge about Jesus Christ.

The play begins at 7 p.m. Friday and is free to attend. All they ask is that you reserve your seat ahead of time. For more information about the event and tickets, click here.