Hartselle church attempting to break a world record on Easter

HARTSELLE, Ala. -- People in Hartselle will be watching the sky on Saturday. One church is trying to break a world record as they invite families out for Easter.

It's just not a party without a tent. And for many, it's not Easter without a few eggs. And Daystar Church in Hartselle has become a major Easter attraction.

"Bounce houses, cotton candy, free drinks, free popcorn," Daystar director of outreach Brandi Bodine said.

For the fourth year, the church is expecting a few thousand people as they hire a chopper pilot to drop thousands of eggs from the sky.

"It's just absolute jubilation from these kids as they're just having a blast," Daystar pastor Tom Watson said.

Stuffing 20,000 eggs is a lot of work. Fortunately, Daystar volunteers don't have to stay up all night doing it. They found a company to do it for them. Each egg comes with a sticker, a toy or a piece of candy inside.

"More than weeks, months it takes to plan this. We start after Christmas, we're kind of in Easter egg drop mode," Bodine said.

Church volunteers have also boiled hundreds of eggs as they attempt to break a world record on the church lawn. "The record will be for the most people dyeing Easter eggs at the same time," Bodine said.

"We know it's fun for the community but our real draw is to bring them back here to hear the life-changing gospel that'll be presented on Sunday," Watson said. It promises to be a busy weekend for this community church.

The egg drop happens Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon. Church leaders say pre-registration is now closed, but they won't turn anyone away.