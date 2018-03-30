GodIsBigger Local hospice raises money and blood donations to help employee with sick child

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - SouthernCare New Beacon is raising money to help one of their own in need. Sometimes it takes a lot more than family efforts when it comes down to hard times.

"This employee has been a big part of our family and just as she would do for us as if it was one of our children, we want to do the same for her," said Marquita Walker, an employee.

Michelle Marlow worked at SouthernCare New Beacon until her daughter, Morgan Bone, fell ill in January with Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome and was hospitalized at UAB.

It's an illness that affects the bloodstream. "She's had to have 22 units of blood since she's been in the hospital," said Chris Coffman, a coworker.

In an effort to give back, Michelle's work family at Southern Care New Beacon hosted a Blood Assurance drive, raising blood donations specifically for Morgan.

They're also selling Boston butts to raise money to provide a little financial relief for the family during this time. "There's no goal because her medical bills are through the roof right now. I couldn't imagine what they are," said Walker.

While they can only provide so much, Southern Care New Beacon says it's important to help someone who's given back so much to them and the community as well. "If you've ever been in this position, you are there all the time. You don't have a job. You don't have any money," said Walker.

"You're paying your house payment, car payment, your medical bills. All that still needs to be done. We want to make sure she has what she needs to take care of everything."

Donors are encouraged to promote the hashtag #GodIsBigger" to help bring awareness to Morgan's situation.