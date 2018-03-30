Dry for Saturday, isolated showers approach Easter Sunday

With all of the soggy weekends that have developed in the Valley this year, it is refreshing to see that we will experience a dry weekend just in time for Easter!

Cool Saturday morning, warm Saturday afternoon

Many of the Valley Easter Egg hunts will take place between 9am and Noon on Saturday morning.

Get set for some chilly temperatures Saturday morning! Sunrise temperatures will be in the upper 30s to low 40s, thawing to the mid-40s at the start of many of the Easter Egg hunts.

By Saturday afternoon, clear skies and warm sunshine will allow temperatures to climb into the upper 60s to low 70s!

This is perfect weather for spending time outside with family, perhaps over celebratory lunch or supper.

Cool Sunday, isolated showers possible

Clouds begin to roll back in late Saturday through Sunday morning, and an unorganized yet unsettled system will approach the Valley from the west on Sunday.

As a result, a few spotty showers cannot be ruled out for Easter Sunday, however we think the majority of the region will remain dry for the holiday. Temperatures will be a tad cooler, with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.