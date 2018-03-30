× Don’t delay, beat the rush week for taxes

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – Don’t wait until the last week to file your income taxes. Marshall County RSVP free tax sites will be open until April 13th this year. Plan to visit a site this week and get your federal and state return electronically filed for free. If you owe money, you don’t need to pay until April 15th.

RSVP offers help with the preparation of individual income tax returns for people of all ages and no appointment is necessary.

Albertville Rec Center Now – April 13 Monday and Friday 9 a.m. – 2 p.m. April 13, close at Noon

Arab Senior Center Now – April 11 Wednesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Boaz, Across from Farmer’s Marker in the Public Safety Training Center Now – April 10 Monday 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. Tuesday 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. April 10, close at Noon

Guntersville Rec Center Now – April 12 Tuesday and Thursday 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. No new returns on April 12

Scottsboro Rec Com Now – April 12 Thursdays 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. April 12, close at 3 p.m.



Would you prefer to do your own taxes from your home computer? The IRS and United Way join RSVP to offer a link for you to do your own federal and state taxes at home on your own computer free of charge using H & R Block at Home® software. There will be a $66,000 upper limit on household income to be eligible to use the software for free.

Save money – Check it out before you purchase a tax software package.