Decatur man charged for using counterfeit $100 bills at multiple stores in Morgan County

DECATUR, Ala. — According to Decatur Police, a man was arrested and charged for using counterfeit $100 bills at multiple stores in Morgan County.

On March 11, a man was caught on surveillance videos using counterfeit bills at two separate Wally World locations on Woodall Road and Point Mallard Drive, both on the same day, first at 11 a.m. then at 8:30 p.m.

Store managers filed a report and police began an investigation.

Police arrested Kiara Kwamanie Watkins on March 23, for using another counterfeit $100 bill at an auto parts store in Hartselle. Watkins was later identified and confirmed to be the same suspect in the Wally World counterfeit transactions.

He was charged by Decatur Police for criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree.

He’s being held in Morgan County Jail without bond.