Cut tree causes large power outage in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ala. – The Sand Mountain area is suffering from a power outage. Marshall-DeKalb Electric Co. confirmed that a large tree was cut down and it fell on power lines.

Portions of Albertville, Boaz, Guntersville, and Horton are without power.

Crews are working to repair the situation as quickly as possible.

The companies offices are closed for Good Friday. At this time it is unknown how many people are impacted and how quickly power will return.