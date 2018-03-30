Candidates in Alabama governor’s race have been successful raising money, but Gov. Kay Ivey leads the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Alabama primary is June 5, just over two months away, and most of the leading GOP candidates for governor have plenty of cash on hand.

The two top Democrats, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox and former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, are well behind their Republican rivals in fundraising – but neck and neck with each other.

Alabama candidates are due to submit campaign finance reports next week, describing their fundraising and spending through March.

The totals listed below date back to the end of February, the most recent period where records are available.

Gov. Kay Ivey, has raised the most money and has the most cash on hand. Ivey has raised $2.8 million and has $2.2 million on hand. She has nearly twice as much as her closest rival, who is Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.

Battle has raised $1.7 million and has $1.3 million on hand. Battle is well ahead of Alabama Sen. Bill Hightower, R-Mobile.

Hightower has raised $790,000 and has $653,000 on hand.

Evangelist Scott Dawson from Hoover has raised $638,000 and reported $376,000 cash on hand at the beginning of March.

As for the Democrats, Maddox has raised $440,000 and has $184,000 on hand.

Cobb has raised slightly less, $439,000, but she reported $197,000 on hand. That’s about $13,000 more than Maddox, but nearly $2 million less than Gov. Ivey.