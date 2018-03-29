Test your wine knowledge and enter to win

Posted 1:50 pm, March 29, 2018, by , Updated at 01:49PM, March 29, 2018

The ALS Association is gearing up for their Wine and Dine event in April, so to get the party started early, we’re testing your wine knowledge! Take the quiz below and enter to win a spa gift basket from ALS complete with lavendar lotion, tea, and cookies. Good luck!