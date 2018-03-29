Murder of disabled Lauderdale County man still unsolved

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – A family continues to mourn the death of a Lauderdale County man. Sheriff’s office investigators continue to follow leads, but they haven’t made an arrest in the murder of a 62-year-old man.

He lived a simple life, in a wooded area off County Road 94 north of St. Florian.

On March 8th, a family member found 62-year-old Tommy Blevins dead inside his travel trailer. An autopsy performed on March 9th indicated he was murdered.

Since the investigation began, sheriff’s office investigators have interviewed dozens of people. According to investigators, they have spent the last three weeks diligently following leads.

Blevins lived alone and was disabled due to health problems, which makes his murder that much more of a mystery.

Russellville police have three arrest warrants to serve. Scott Allen Hawkins is wanted on a grand jury indictment for identity theft.

David Brian Hodges is also wanted on grand jury indictments for burglary, theft of property, and criminal mischief.

Kelvin Swain Robinette is wanted by Russellville police on grand jury indictments for chemical endangerment of a minor, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A call to action has been issued. Help law enforcement close the cases featured this week. It’s been made simple by allowing you to call or text operators.

To speak with an operator call (256)386-8685. To send a text, send your detailed message to 274637 (CRIMES).

Your tips are done anonymously and they are worth a cash reward.