Missing licenses and cross food contamination in restaurants across the Valley

Lauderdale County
Bojangles
109 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence
Violations:
- No one has completed a current food service managers course
Score: 88
Madison County
Rice Box
1420 Waddell Drive, Huntsville
Violations:
- Raw beef being prepared on a table with broccoli – abated on inspection, clean and sanitized table.
Score: 85
OH! Bryan’s Family Steakhouse
2136 Hwy 72 E, Huntsville
Violations:
- Unlabeled chemical bottle stored under food prep table next to pan spray – corrected on site
- Hot water at hand sink not available due to broken knob
Score: 86
Clean Plate Recommendation:
Five Guys Burgers
1221 N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville
Score: 100