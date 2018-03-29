Missing licenses and cross food contamination in restaurants across the Valley

Lauderdale County

Bojangles

109 Cox Creek Parkway, Florence

Violations:

  • No one has completed a current food service managers course

Score: 88

Madison County

Rice Box

1420 Waddell Drive, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Raw beef being prepared on a table with broccoli – abated on inspection, clean and sanitized table.

Score: 85

OH! Bryan’s Family Steakhouse

2136 Hwy 72 E, Huntsville

Violations:

  • Unlabeled chemical bottle stored under food prep table next to pan spray – corrected on site
  • Hot water at hand sink not available due to broken knob

Score: 86

Clean Plate Recommendation:

Five Guys Burgers

1221 N Memorial Parkway, Huntsville

Score: 100