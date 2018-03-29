× Local non-profit to have new leadership, Phoenix CEO announces retirement

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A change in leadership is coming to Phoenix, a non-profit in Huntsville that has been providing jobs, job placement, and other services to people with disabilities in north Alabama since 1973.

After leading Phoenix for the last 37 years, President and CEO Bryan Dodson announced his decision to retire. Phoenix’s board of directors voted unanimously to appoint COO David Perez to replace him, effective April 14.

“David has always been the heart and soul of our mission,” Dodson said. “He has been with Phoenix for 40 years, specializing in vocational rehabilitation and leading our innovations in corporate infrastructure, staff development, and compliance. He will have the full support of our board and staff in continuing our tradition of service and excellence.”

Dodson was appointed Phoenix’s president in 1984, three years after he first joined the non-profit. During his tenure, more than 16,000 people with disabilities have received job training, been taught life skills and placed in jobs through one of Phoenix’s programs. And the average annual wage of people served by Phoenix has increased by nearly 200 percent.

“I will maintain a relationship with Phoenix until the end of 2018,” Dodson said. “But my involvement will be limited and at David’s direction. The leadership transition will be seamless, and David certainly has my full support as the incoming CEO.”

Currently, Phoenix employs over 600 people in Alabama, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico, Texas, and Virginia through the AbilityOne program. Phoenix also provides a variety of support services to nearly 1,300 people annually in 12 north Alabama counties and has supplied products to state agencies under the state use law for more than 20 years.