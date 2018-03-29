× Investigators: Alabama woman under reported income to qualify for TennCare while living in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Jackson County woman faces fraud and theft charges in Tennessee. Authorities say she falsely reported her income in order to qualify for TennCare and prescription drug benefits she wasn’t entitled to.

Authorities accused Shenita Neishae Littleton, 38 of Section, of falsely collecting more than $60,000 worth of benefits when she lived in Tennessee.

“Providing false information in order to receive TennCare benefits is a crime,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “We work hard to preserve TennCare resources for those truly in need.”

Littleton faces up to 16 years in prison for the felony charges.