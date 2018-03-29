× Driver hospitalized after wreck on I-565

MADISON, Ala. — Paramedics rush a driver to Huntsville Hospital after their vehicle leaves the road and hits a pole.

Madison Police say it happened just before 12:00am Thursday on Interstate 565 westbound near Wall Triana Highway exit.

Investigators say the driver was traveling west when her SUV left the road, barely missing a guardrail and hitting a pole.

Emergency crews spent about 15 minutes extricating her from the vehicle, after which she was sent to the hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Crews blocks the westbound outside lane for about an hour while crews worked the wreck.