April Fools – No Joke – Only $20 to Adopt at Huntsville Animal Shelter!

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – There’s no kidding around at Huntsville Animal Services! The shelter is offering a fabulous, unbelievable adoption special just in time for April Fools celebrations. From now through Saturday, April 7, it’s no joke – you can adopt a dog, cat, puppy or kitten for just $20.

The adoption special includes rabies vaccinations, microchip, city license, and spay or neuter. Don’t miss out on this special April Fool’s adoption promotion to help get these wonderful pets into stable and happy homes.

With the community’s support, they can continue life-saving programs for shelter pets needing a stable and secure home, to help animals with special needs, and to provide other welfare essentials for felines and canines throughout Huntsville.

The Huntsville Animal Shelter is located at 4950 Triana Boulevard. Hours are Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information call (256)883-3783, visit HuntsvilleAL.gov/Animal or check them out on Facebook.