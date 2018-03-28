Local movie theater bars sheriff from bringing service weapon inside

FLORENCE, Ala. – A controversial gun policy at the AMC movie theater in Florence is causing shock waves on social media.

Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton posted on his personal Facebook page about an experience that has many people upset. “BE AWARE!!! If you attend a movie at the AMC theatre in Florence Alabama you are taking personal responsibility for your safety. The theater’s policy prohibits law enforcement officers from bringing their weapon into the theatre, even the Sheriff!”

The theater’s code of conduct policy states that carrying or displaying weapons of any kind, real or toy, is prohibited. Violation of the policy results in “removal from the AMC property without a refund.”

We have reached out to the management at the theater. They referred us to their corporate media relations. We have yet to receive a response.

According to Alabama firearms laws, only certain people can carry a pistol on private property, those that have concealed weapons permits and people with permission. This law does not apply to certain professions, including law enforcement officers, while they are on duty.

“Except as otherwise provided in this article, no person shall carry a pistol about his person on private property not his own or under his control unless the person possesses a valid concealed weapon permit or the person has the consent of the owner or legal possessor of the premises; but this section shall not apply to any law enforcement officer in the lawful discharge of the duties of his office, or to United States marshal or his deputies, rural free delivery mail carriers in the discharge of their duties as such, bonded constables in the discharge of their duties as such, conductors, railway mail clerks and express messengers in the discharge of their duties.”

Sheriff Singleton tells what he thought about the situation, tonight at 10.