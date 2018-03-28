Local gun owners say new YouTube firearm video restrictions interfere with their rights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - YouTube is taking a big step in censoring gun videos after the school shooting in Parkland, Florida. While they make their intentions with these restrictions very clear, some say it's interfering with common rights.

YouTube provides instructional videos on just about anything, but those days are slowly changing. "They're pretty much quieting the voice of pro-second amendment people," says Matt Butler, owner of Gonzo Tactical Gun Store.

They're tightening their restrictions on firearm videos. According to YouTube, they're banning videos that instruct how to make or install a gun, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, or homemade suppressors.

"You can't make a suppressor, unless you fill out the right paperwork, and get the right tax stamps. It's kind of a year-long process. You got to apply for your tax stamp and then you can legally have a compressor," says Butler.

He says modifying guns is a very common practice. "With an AR-15's you can put different triggers or different parts or different accessories on there."

Not only is YouTube banning "how to's" on certain accessories or modifications, they are also prohibiting content involving the sale of guns or accessories. These new restrictions were put in place shortly after the school shooting on Valentine's Day. "Well making an AR-15 or anything fully automatic is illegal, so any of the videos showing how to do that is strictly educational."

While many applaud YouTube for the new rules, others say it takes away 1st and 2nd Amendment rights. "Their slogan was to give everybody a voice, so why would you quiet one group's voice because it's something that you disagree with," says Butler.

Butler says a lot of the videos that will be banned, show gun owners how to make a lot of legal changes. "It's okay to show someone how to fix a car, but they can't fix their gun. It just doesn't make much sense." Some worry that these new bans could limit much-needed educational content.