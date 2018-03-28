Florida teen charged with threatening a shooting at Fort Payne High
DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A 19-year-old from Florida has been charged with making a threat against a school in DeKalb County.
AL.com reports that Anthony Kessler from Lehigh Acres, Florida, is being held in the Lee County jail on a warrant charging him threatening a shooting at Fort Payne High School on March 5, saying the shooting would happen the next day.
The arrest was announced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
“We take every threat seriously,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Sporre in a news release. “The FBI Tampa Field Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats. As always, we will work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”
Kessler was captured Wednesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.
Lehigh Acres, Florida is more than 700 miles from Fort Payne, Alabama. Police haven’t released information about a motive for the threat.
In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said:
“This arrest would not have been possible without the Fort Payne Police Department Detectives, Gadsden FBI Special Agent Frank Langdon and Supervisory Resident Agent in Charge of the FBI Gadsden office Stan Ruffin. The cooperation that Gadsden FBI gave us in bringing Mr. Kessler to justice cannot be measured, Chief Bynum said. This is an example of cooperation between agencies going above and beyond for the safety of Fort Payne school students.”