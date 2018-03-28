× Florida teen charged with threatening a shooting at Fort Payne High

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – A 19-year-old from Florida has been charged with making a threat against a school in DeKalb County.

AL.com reports that Anthony Kessler from Lehigh Acres, Florida, is being held in the Lee County jail on a warrant charging him threatening a shooting at Fort Payne High School on March 5, saying the shooting would happen the next day.

The arrest was announced by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.

“We take every threat seriously,” FBI Special Agent in Charge Eric Sporre in a news release. “The FBI Tampa Field Office continues to work with our local, state and federal law enforcement partners in assessing any and all threats. As always, we will work with our law enforcement partners to gather, share and act upon threat information as it comes to our attention.”

Kessler was captured Wednesday at a restaurant on Palm Beach Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Lehigh Acres, Florida is more than 700 miles from Fort Payne, Alabama. Police haven’t released information about a motive for the threat.

In a news release Wednesday afternoon, Fort Payne Police Chief Randy Bynum said: