LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. — The Killen Fire Department is actively responding to a fire at 72 Quick Stop on U.S. 72 and Brush Creek Road.

According to the Rogersville Volunteer Fire Department, crews are closing the highway to access the nearest fire hydrant. They advise drivers heading towards Florence to take an alternate route.

WHNT has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information on this developing story.