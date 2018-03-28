Female business owners, aspiring founders enjoy learning from each other at “Women Who Lead” event

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Capable and driven women packed a conference room on Wednesday morning at the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce. They were enjoying the Women’s Business Council’s Women Who Lead: Women-Owned Business Celebration.

“I think we pull each other along. I don’t think that anyone of us should feel threatened by the other,” Janice Migliore, PACLO CEO, said.

Women bosses and aspiring business owners sat down to share the tricks of the trade with each other.

“I think this is a chance for women to hear other women to tell there success stories and actually encourage them,” said Kim Lewis with PROJECTXYZ, Inc. “Be mentors to them to actually be able to start their own business.”

Not every successful nor determined woman could make it Wednesday’s workshop, so speakers left them with some advice.

“Women in general like to have all of the ducks in a row before they execute,” Danyell Miller, Nterspec Technologies, LLC Founder, said. “I think sometimes that’s the difficulty is having the faith to go ahead and move forward even though you know that you still have a lot of things to learn. It’s okay to learn it on the way.”

Mayor Tommy Battle presented a proclamation on Wednesday declaring March 28 Women-Owned Business Day in Huntsville. Other panelists from the event included Emilie Dover, Rocket City Digital President, and Alana Parker, Rocket City Drywall & Supply, Inc. owner.