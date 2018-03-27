TONIGHT AT 10: Man previously involved in deadly wreck now in police academy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Huntsville Police Chief is defending the department's decision to accept a controversial cadet into the Huntsville Police Academy.

WHNT News 19 learned that Isaac Holdsambeck, who as a youthful offender was sentenced to 1 year in jail after a deadly wreck in 2010, is now on his way to becoming a Huntsville Police Officer.

Chief Mark McMurray says he believes Holdsambeck has changed since the day when the then-19-year-old was driving with some friends in Hampton Cove and wrecked. Mohammad Fulladi, 16, died as a result of his injuries; three others were injured. At the time, police said Holdsambeck had been drinking, and his Blood Alcohol Content measured at .15, which is nearly twice the legal limit for an adult 21 or older. Reports also indicated he tested positive for THC, a chemical found in marijuana, and had been going more than 100 miles per hour when the crash happened. The wreck happened on prom night, near the waterfall at the Hampton Cove entrance.

Tuesday on WHNT News 19 at 10:00, Chief Mark McMurray addresses concerns, answers our questions, and explains to WHNT News 19's Kristen Conner why he hopes the cadet makes it to graduation.

Holdsambeck was charged with reckless murder and assault. That charge means there was no criminal intent, a legal analyst said previously.

Many of Holdsambeck's supporters rallied around him as a judge granted him youthful offender status before the sentencing in 2012. That meant he would forfeit a trial by jury in favor of a lighter sentence and sealed records. It also made his record eligible for expungement over a period of time.

Now, Chief McMurray says Holdsambeck is doing everything he can to pay back society for previous sins. That includes trying to become a police officer.

"If you look at what he has done since this occurred, he continued his education, continued to go to college. He has received a paramedic license. He wants to serve the public in any way possible," said McMurray. "He wants to use his skills to serve the public, and that's really one of these features we look for."

McMurray believes Holdsambeck has felt the weight of his actions and grew up quickly. Now, he said the cadet wants to turn grief into good.

But it wasn't an immediate "yes" from the department upon Holdsambeck's first application: the cadet has tried multiple times to be accepted.

"Every time, we tell him, 'You need more education. You need to show commitment. You're right there at the top of your class,'" remembers McMurray. "And he pulled through this time."

Still, unnamed Huntsville Police sources have told WHNT News 19 they are not comfortable with Holdsambeck's position in the academy, worrying that this cadet could be a liability and undermine the credibility of the department.

McMurray said Holdsambeck is prepared for scrutiny but he feels the cadet earned his place in the cadet class. Now, he wants to see him given the benefit of the doubt. McMurray said Holdsambeck passed a background investigation, physical ability tests, a written examination, multiple board interviews, a drug screening, a polygraph examination, and more.

"Just like I can all 19 of those still in the process, I have the utmost confidence in very one of those cadets," he stated.