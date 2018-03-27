The wait over, Beau’s Kitchen opens in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- After months of anticipation the new Beau's Kitchen is finally open.

"We've had a joke about it at the office actually for a while, that it's been taking so long, but we're glad it's finally opened up so we can come here," said Jacob Sullivan, a patron of the restaurant.

Initially planned to open February of last year, Beau's Kitchen opened Monday night to lines out the door.

"It took a lot longer than we anticipated but we are glad to be open, to be part of the community," said Rahul Arora, the owner's husband.

Arora said there was one delay after the next, trying to get the restaurant opened. He owns the Beauregard's on South Parkway. He said Beau's Kitchen is similar but has a more modern feel. The restaurant features a garage door that can open up to the 36 seat patio. Arora said they plan to have live music.

"We hope that we can continue to keep people happy here. We plan to be here for a long time," said Arora. "And want to be a part of the community and give back to the community."

He said the restaurant will give back to schools in the area, with sponsorships, silent auctions, and spirit nights.

"Anything that benefits the kids, we're going to do it," Arora said.

Arora said he hopes people feel at home in the restaurant.