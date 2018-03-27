× Tanner High teacher arrested at school on intoxication charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Tanner High School teacher was arrested at school on charges that she was drunk.

Multiple students reported odd behavior from 40-year-old Mae Edwards to the acting principal.

Limestone County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Edwards just after 1 p.m. They say she was given a breathalyzer test at the jail and was found to be intoxicated.

Edwards was booked into the Limestone County Jail on a $1,000 bond and charged with public intoxication and possession of prohibited liquor.