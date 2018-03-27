Soaking Rain Moves In Wednesday

A rather slow moving storm system will approach from the west and push a cold front into the Valley on Wednesday. This front will stall out over, or just to the south, of North Alabama through Thursday.

At the same time a strong wind flow from the southwest will cause moisture to surge into the Tennessee Valley. These two things will bring a prolonged period of cloudy, windy, and rainy weather from Wednesday afternoon through Thursday evening.

Flooding Potential: As the front stalls near the Valley we’ll see wave after wave of rain move through. Altogether we’re expecting 2-4 inches rain, but pockets of 5 inches are not out of the question.

All of this rain is expected to cause at least minor flooding of rivers and some flash flooding in low-lying areas. With that in mind, you should plan alternative routes for any commutes you may have.

Any Storm Threat? Storms are unlikely, but can’t totally be ruled out. You’re most likely to hear a few rumbles of thunder Wednesday night through Thursday morning.

While isolated storms are possible, the main risk still looks like flooding from heavy rainfall.