× Rex Reynolds wins special election for House District 21 seat

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The unofficial results are in. Rex Reynolds (R) has been elected to fill the vacant state House of Representatives seat for District 21.

Reynolds narrowly defeated Terry Jones (D) in a special election held on Tuesday. The seat was formally held by Jim Patterson, who died suddenly following a heart attack Oct. 2, 2017.

Reynolds was previously the Huntsville police chief and city administrator.

AL.com reports that Reynolds took the oath of office, administered by Madison County District Judge Linda Coats, at 8:23 p.m. — just over an hour after polls closed.

Reynolds’ election comes just as the 2018 legislative session is expected to end on Wednesday and the term will be short. Unless a special session is called by Governor Ivey, Reynolds will not cast a vote during this term.

Reynolds will face Jones on the ballot again in November during the regular legislative election.

“I’m relieved,” Reynolds said. “It was certainly a very close race. The community has spoken. Now I’ll go to Montgomery and represent both those who voted for me as well as those who voted against me.”

According to unofficial results, Reynolds won by 307 votes — winning 53 percent of the 4,457 votes that were cast. Of District 21’s 36,637 registered voters, about 12 percent cast a ballot.

The District 21 seat includes downtown Huntsville and extends north in Madison County to the Tennessee state line.

Alabama Republican Party Chairman Terry Lathan made a statement after the election: