× Madison County Sheriff’s Office: Jennifer Powers case is not cold, still actively investigating

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Investigators have a person of interest in the disappearance of Jennifer Powers and need the public’s help in closing the case.

For almost ten years, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies have been searching for Powers. She was last seen at her house on Granto Road in Harvest.

It started as a missing person case, following several leads and information from the public, to searching her former home.

The circumstances surrounding Powers’ disappearance has led the sheriff’s office to believe she is a victim of a homicide.

Powers, born in 1979, was last seen on July 12, 2008. She has since been declared legally deceased by the Probate Judge of Madison County.

“At this time we do a have a person of interest in this case that we believe there is foul play involved and we are pursuing leads to follow-up in an attempt to bring this case to closure,” said Lt. Brian Chaffin with the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say they are waiting on evidence to come back from the state forensics lab that was collected at Powers’ home.

In the meantime, a $10,000 reward is on the table for any information leading to an arrest or closure in the case.

“Several years ago, I sat and did this right here…and I made the statement that the person of interest knows who they are and they’ll always have to look over their shoulder on a daily basis and it’s one of those things where it’s not going to go away. It’s never going to go away,” said Lt. Chaffin.

The sheriff’s office says they believe this is an opportunity to speak for Powers and bring some closure to her family.

If you have any information about Jennifer Powers or relating to her disappearance you can call investigator Ken Andrews — (256) 533-8866.