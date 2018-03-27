× Former Auburn Coach Tommy Tubberville endorses Tommy Battle for Alabama Governor

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tommy Battle picked up a major endorsement in his run for Governor: former Auburn University football coach Tommy Tuberville.

Tuberville made the endorsement when a radio host asked if he had a favorite candidate in the race.

“I think we need something different in Montgomery. I think we need something different for the state of Alabama,” said Coach Tuberville. “Tommy Battle, I’m on board with him. I think he can make the decisions to move us up. We need new blood in the city of Montgomery.”

He also applauded Battle’s ability to put together the right team to carry out his plan and vision. “It’s kind of like being a head football coach. You put together staffs, you know people that can help you make decisions and give you advice,” said Tuberville. “He’s done that in Huntsville.”

Battle was thrilled to hear of the endorsement. “We may be on different sidelines when Alabama and Auburn play each other, but Coach Tuberville and I are on the same team when it comes to moving our great state forward,” said Battle. “I want to thank him for his support. I can’t wait to see Coach Tuberville on the campaign trail.”