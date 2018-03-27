Body of missing man from Hartselle found in Cullman County, 2 arrested

HARTSELLE, Ala. – Hartselle Police say they have closed the case of a man missing since early February. They say investigators found the body of Daniel Ray Osborn II in a Cullman County community, and two people have been charged with murder.

A Facebook post by Hartselle Police says Tyler Hudson and Andrew Maresh are the men charged with murder for the death of 22-year-old Osborn.

The police department first shared information of Osborn’s disappearance on Facebook in late February. They said family members hadn’t seen him since February 3.