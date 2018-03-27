× Alabama tax deadline extended for people impacted by storms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Department of Revenue has extended deadlines to file state tax returns for people impacted by storms earlier this month.

AL.com reported Monday that deadlines are extended for individuals and businesses affected by severe weather on March 19. The extensions don’t apply to federal taxes.

Taxpayers in declared emergency areas with returns due from March 20 through April 30 have two months beyond the original deadlines to file without penalties.

The counties included in the state of emergency are: Blount, Calhoun, Cherokee, Clay, Cleburne, Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Etowah, Fayette, Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Lamar, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan, Randolph, Shelby, St. Clair, Talladega, Walker and Winston.

Taxpayers outside declared emergency areas with issues from the March storms are advised to contact the department to request a waiver.