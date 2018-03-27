× Alabama lawmakers return for session’s final days

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers are beginning the final days of the legislative session with several potentially contentious debates ahead of them.

The House of Representatives on Tuesday is slated to make a second attempt to debate a bill that would require police officers to record the race of stopped motorists. The House refused to debate the measure last week.

The Alabama Senate could vote on a proposal to exempt economic developers from the state ethics law. The state’s commerce secretary has argued that professional site developers won’t work in Alabama if they must register as lobbyists. Opponents say it opens up a wide loophole in the ethics law.

Lawmakers might also vote on bills to overhaul the juvenile justice system, do away with elected superintendents and reduce the weeks of unemployment compensation.