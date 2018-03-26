UNA softball proving preseason predictions wrong

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala.- We saw the Auburn basketball do it on the court this season. The Tigers took a 4-14 preseason prediction and turned it into a regular season SEC Championship.

Now its UNA softball defying the preseason odds. The Lions were picked to finish fifth in the Gulf South Conference this season but heading into the final stretch of the schedule, the ladies are atop the GSC standings and ranked fourth in the country.

"There's a balance of hitting, defense and pitching. It's come together," says head coach Ashley Cozart. "Our girls work hard and it's a special team. They have great team chemistry and they have a fire."

Two years ago, Cozart led the program to its first National Championship. She sees a lot of that title team in the one she's coaching now.

"They remind me of this team a lot. They're different but this team has the confidence in them, they're great defensively, great pitching staff so it's similar but also different."

Cozart is confident the Lions have what it takes to win it all but continuing to win right now is the main focus.

"We have to bring it every single game and it's a long season," Cozart says. "In this conference, you can be undefeated and then look around and have six losses so we've gotta continue to have good practices and go 100% and have that mentality. That's the biggest thing."