New organization ‘Women of Color’ aims to promote and ensure equal inclusion in Madison County

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- More than a dozen local women from diverse backgrounds have joined together to form their own organization; a non-partisan group working toward a message of inclusion.

In less than a month's time, the first Women of Color public meeting will take place in Madison County. "We're ready to get busy and get to work," says Yalitza LaFontaine, a community organizer and charter member of the organization.

The group announced their formation today, in English and Spanish, answering questions from other members of the community. "We are non-partisan, we are open to everyone. We are inclusive and our intent is to work together to make sure women's voices are heard," says Angela Curry, another charter member, and community activist.

In light of Women's History Month and to honor the first African-American female soldier, Cathay Williams, the group chose to announce their formation at the 10th Cavalry "Buffalo Soldiers" memorial, emphasizing their message for inclusivity and soldiering on for change.

Women of Color was formed after the founding members saw the effect black women had on the 2017 Senate special election and the lack of representation in their own backyard. "Yet, when you look at leadership, we are severely under-represented. I think that we're not even at fifty percent representation in our political system," says LaFontaine.

While there are objectives in place like 'advocacy for equitable access to first-rate education' and 'promote economic, political, and social development,' Women of Color plans to follow a democratic system, listening to the input of all members who join.

"We need to model not only for children and young people behind us but for those who stand amongst us," said Curry.

All are welcome regardless of race, socioeconomic status, gender or political affiliation. "Queremos invitar a todos," says LaFontaine which translates to, "We would like to invite everyone." Hoping to create one voice from many.

If you are interested in attending, the meeting will be held on April 23 at 6:00 p.m. in the Richards Showers Center Community Room. For more information, contact Cornelia Burston-Orr at (256)-759-2578 or at creddnh2o@gmail.com.