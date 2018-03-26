× Huntsville Police officer involved in wreck, 2 taken to hospital

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have a portion of Pulaski Pike blocked while they investigate a wreck involving one of their officers. Paramedics took both drivers involved to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police tell us the officer involved is a 25-year veteran of the department who was on duty when the wreck happened around 9:30 a.m. The wreck happened at the intersection of Pulaski Pike and Grizzard Road.

The intersection will remain closed until further notice.