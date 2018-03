HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Police have closed both directions of traffic on Bob Wallace at Long Avenue. Police say a vehicle hit and killed a male bicyclist near the Triana Blvd. intersection.

Traffic is blocked on Bob Wallace in both directions while investigators work to figure out what happened.

Police tell us there will be no charges filed against the driver of the vehicle.

Huntsville wreck update: bicyclist has died on the scene on Bob Wallace Ave. Bob Wallace Ave remains closed west of Triana Blvd. @whnt — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) March 26, 2018

Huntsville Wreck: Bob Wallace Ace is blocked at Pacific Ave after car hit bicyclist. Rider rushed to Hsv Hospital in critical condition Bob Wallace Ave is closed at this time. @whnt pic.twitter.com/kXmofzT0ZC — Jeff Gray (@TrafficJeff) March 26, 2018