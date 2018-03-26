Donations needed for JSU tornado victims

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Calhoun County EMA is asking for donations to aid the victims that were affected by the EF-3 tornado that touched down near JSU on March 19.

They are asking for items that are in short supply. If you can help, a donation center has been set up at the First United Methodist Church on Gayle Ave.

  • Socks
  • Underwear
  • Denture cleaner/cream/brush
  • Contact solution
  • Hairbrushes and Combs
  • Individual Packs of Tuna and Chicken
  • Non-Sugar Sweetener
  • Coffee and Creamer/Sugar
  • Small Fruit Cups
  • Granola Bars
  • Hand Sanitizer
  • Clorox/Lysol Type Cleaning Wipes
  • Rakes
  • Air Mattresses
  • Scrub Brushes
  • Large Permanent Markers
  • Packing Tape