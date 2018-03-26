Donations needed for JSU tornado victims
JACKSONVILLE, Ala. – The Calhoun County EMA is asking for donations to aid the victims that were affected by the EF-3 tornado that touched down near JSU on March 19.
They are asking for items that are in short supply. If you can help, a donation center has been set up at the First United Methodist Church on Gayle Ave.
- Socks
- Underwear
- Denture cleaner/cream/brush
- Contact solution
- Hairbrushes and Combs
- Individual Packs of Tuna and Chicken
- Non-Sugar Sweetener
- Coffee and Creamer/Sugar
- Small Fruit Cups
- Granola Bars
- Hand Sanitizer
- Clorox/Lysol Type Cleaning Wipes
- Rakes
- Air Mattresses
- Scrub Brushes
- Large Permanent Markers
- Packing Tape