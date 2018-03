HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Fire crews are working to put out a fire at the Arby’s on University┬áDrive, near Jordan Lane.

The building has damage near the side entrance from the fire. The flames did go into the roof so crews were forced to fight it from above and below.

One firefighter was injured when some debris hit him in the eye, but he is expected to be ok.

It is unknown how the fire started at this time.

We are working to gather more information.