2nd annual Huntsville Comic Con kicks off with a flash

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Huntsville Comic Con is returning to Lowe Mill A&E for the second year. The convention of all things geek will kick off on Thursday, March 29, with a once in a lifetime opportunity to screen Flash Gordon with Sam Jones, the savior of the universe himself. The king of the impossible will answer questions from the fans after the movie. Get tickets here so you don’t miss out!

The con will be going on Friday and Saturday with dozens of great guests, including film and tv actors, comic-book artists, writers, and many more! Organizers say there will be ongoing events for the kids, talks, panels and two nights of cosplay pageantry.

Advance tickets are $15 a day, or $25 for the weekend with special VIP options that include tons of exciting extras. You can purchase tickets online at huntsvillecomiccon.com.

During the fun-filled weekend at the historic cotton mill, you can find exciting new comics, gaming, and pop culture merchandise. Plus you’ll get to visit the many working artists’ studios consisting of over 200 artists, makers, and unique eateries at the facility.

The convention was a blast last year and they have the photos to prove it, follow this link to check out the cosplay fun!