WhistleStop is right around the corner, enjoy two days of community spirit and a little competition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Each year, more than 25,000 attendees converge on the grounds of the Historic Huntsville Depot for two days of community spirit, great food, live music, good friends and a little competition.

Held during the first weekend in May, WhistleStop is a unique and exciting community gathering. Proceeds from this beloved event support the history education initiatives of the EarlyWorks Family of Museums.

The event will be at the Historic Huntsville Depot at 320 Church Street. Gateways are at the Church Street and Monroe intersections, the Church Street entrance of the Depot and on Meridian Street across from Walker Avenue.