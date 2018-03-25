Victoryland Developer Milton McGregor, a force in Alabama politics, passes away at 78

The man behind VictoryLand casino and the Birmingham Race Course passed away Sunday according to his public relations firm. The firm released a statement saying 78-year-old Milton E. McGregor died peacefully at his home.

McGregor, a Montgomery entrepreneur and developer, is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Turner McGregor, daughter Kim McGregor and husband Dan Hix, daughter Cindy and husband Lewis Benefield and seven grandchildren according to the release.

Further details of funeral arrangements will be announced. You can visit his website to learn more information about his life.