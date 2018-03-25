Dollywood reopening offers guests new experiences this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. -- The doors of Dollywood are open once again after temporarily closing for a couple months after Christmas. Dolly Parton kicked off opening season at Dollywood's 2018 opening celebration and a 'Season of Showstoppers' showcase.

The Festival of Nations is back and the park is adding a new Spring Mix music series that runs from April 11 to 29 . Aunt Granny's restaurant has been completely recast for 2018 and Dolly herself made appearances in the park throughout the day.

The park re-opened on Friday, March 16. WHNT News 19's Sarah Macaluso spoke with a theme park spokesperson to find out what guests can expect this year.