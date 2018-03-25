Huntsville man charged with 2017 murder, extradited to Madison County Jail from Georgia

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. — A man wanted for a 2017 shooting, has been returned to Madison County, and formally charged with assault and murder. Police say 38-year-old Brian Andre Simpson was arrested last year on a routine traffic stop in Georgia. There, he was arrested for gun and drug charges and was extradited back Huntsville late Saturday, where he was wanted for murder according to officials.

Simpson is accused of fatally shooting 26-year-old Ladarius Turner and injuring two others. Police say on May 31st of last year, he went into a garage on Brook Manor Drive with another unknown offender. Police say the victim, and two other men got into an argument with the suspect; guns were drawn and shots were fired.

The homeowner was shot several times and paralyzed, another man was shot with non-life-threatening injuries, and Turner passed away according to officials.

Simpson is being held at the Madison County Jail, and faces felony charges of murder, attempted assault and first-degree assault.