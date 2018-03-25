Huntsville Iceplex offers a crash course in curling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Curling is becoming more and more popular with people from all walks of life. A new program starting at the Huntsville Iceplex in April hopes to draw more interest to the sport locally.

WHNT News 19 tagged along for a preview of the program with Iceplex employees who hit the ice.

"We're going to have some learn to curl events," said Shane Stewart, an experienced curler. "Learning how to slide, let go of the rock, and just learning some fundamentals and basics about the game."

Iceplex staff said there's a demand for curling in the Rocket City. "Well obviously with the Olympics, the attention that it drew. There's a great interest down here for it," added Stewart.

Curlers tell us that the goal of the game is to send the "stone" or "rock" down the rink.

"At the far end of the ice, you have a set of rings, also known as the 'house'. Inside of the house, you got what's called a 'button.' It's the smallest circle in the house," explained Stewart. He said that's what curlers aim for when they throw the stones. Four people on each team throw eight stones to try and get as close to the button as they can, collecting points.

Curlers say it's a sport that is easy to get into and they recommend it for everyone.

"First of all everyone can do it. You don't have to be a certain age or a certain weight or in physical condition," said curler Linda Haft.

The ultimate goal of the program is to hopefully start a curling league in Huntsville.