HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- WHNT News 19 is taking action to introduce you to all ten candidates representing the state's two major parties in this years election for governor.

On Sunday, our leadership perspectives interview featured Democrat James Fields. He's one of five candidates in the Democratic primary. The former state legislator has previously run for Lt. Governor.

We asked him why he decided to run for the state's top job and what issue is resonating with Alabama's voters.